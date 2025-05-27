Photographs revealing the extent of a collision on the A40 over the bank holiday weekend have seen a junction once again branded as a “death trap.”
On Saturday May 24th, there was another car accident at the A40 junctions at Raglan. Raglan Community Council said the incident saw blue light agencies in attendance, and that they understand a person or persons were taken to hospital for medical intervention.
The South Wales East Senedd Member, Laura Anne Jones, has campaigned for safer junctions on the stretch of road, which she has previously described as a “death trap” because of unsafe junctions.
Earlier this year, Ms Jones attended a public meeting hosted by Raglan Community Council, which was also attended by Peter Fox MS, Catherine Fookes MP, Cllr Penny Jones, Cllr Jayne McKenna, Cllr Richard John and Cllr Jay Frances from Mitchel Troy Community Council, as well as Welsh Government representatives, to discuss solutions to the dangerous junctions.
50mph speed restrictions have been put in place permanently along the stretch, but Ms Jones believed this, while welcome, was insufficient. The stretch beyond Raglan roundabout, heading towards Abergavenny, also has a 50mph limit, though this is only temporary due to a defective barrier.
In February, during questions to the First Minister, Ms Jones said she was disappointed that, according to the Welsh Government’s criteria, the junctions weren’t “unsafe enough” for further solutions to the junctions.
The First Minister said, “We’re very aware, of course, that there have been several accidents over time, but they’re not at a level at this point where they represent a collision cluster, and I’m sure you heard that in the meeting.”
Eluned Morgan added, “So, clearly, we have to prioritise, and at this point, there are other priorities within the Welsh Government's ambit.”
Ken Skates, the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Transport, later committed to visiting the site and seeing the junctions for himself, but the visit has not yet taken place.
Following the recent accident, Ms Jones has written to Mr Skates renewing her calls for him to visit the site urgently.
“The Transport Secretary has been responsive to my request for a visit to the A40 at Raglan, and I am thankful to him for that,” she said.
“I appreciate, of course, that he has a busy diary, but following this recent accident it’s important we make this visit happen urgently and start works on proper, long-term solutions, to avoid further collisions, or even worse.”
“That’s why I’ve written to Mr Skates renewing my calls for this visit to take place.”
This collision is the latest in a series of accidents in the area, with a Cardiff man being airlifted to hospital earlier this month following a collision further along the A40 in Monmouth. While in April, a 63-year-old motorcyclist died following a collision near Raglan Garden Centre.
“This stretch of road requires urgent works,” said Ms Jones.
“We cannot simply wait around until there us a fatality before something is done.”