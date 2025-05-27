Overnight Construction works are going to be set out on the A449 Raglan to Coldra and the A40, between Raglan and Hardwick roundabouts.
The construction will be set out from 8pm to 6am on Monday June 2 to Friday June 6.
Usk Council shared a statement from Traffic Wales which stated the road works which will be set out on these dates.
They have informed the residents of the community and surrounding local areas other roads which will be unaccessible and diversion routes which will be put into place.
Local traffic and non-motorised users will be signed to use the B4598 via Grosonen and Clytha Road.
Non motorway traffic will be signed to use A48 Southern Distributor Road to Usk Way, A4042 towards Grove Park.
Traffic Wales issued a statement and said that this could result in a higher than usual level of noise at intervals to give residents in the community a warning prior to the construction taking place.
There will be a full closure of the Trunk Road between 8pm to 6am.
All traffic including emergency service vehicles travelling in the area are to utilise the appropriate diversion routes.
For westbound closure A40 Hardwick to Raglan, the alternative route will be signed via A4042 south bound to Grove Park, M4 eastbound to J24 Coldra, A449 and A40 northbound to Raglan Interchange and the same procedure for the eastbound closure for A40 Raglan to Hardwick.
Information signs have been and will be shown before the works set out to advise the public of the closure dates and times.
The works which is being installed is liaised with the Welsh Government Orders Branch.
You can find out more information, including regular updates on the project taking place on the Traffic Wales website of the Welsh Governments traffic information service.