Here in Wales we have some of the most iconic landscapes, views and photograph-worthy scenes you could wish for. I’m sure many of us have taken a quick snap on our mobile phones of a farm scene while out working and they now just sit there, never to see the light of day.
Well now is your chance to show them off.
Are you a budding photographer with a passion for Welsh farming? Do you have a photo that captures the beauty, spirit, and hard work of life on the land in Wales? If so NFU Cymru wants to hear from you!
In the run-up to this year’s Welsh Farming Week, which will take place from Monday 9th to Friday 13th June, NFU Cymru has launched an exciting new photography competition, calling on people across Wales to share images that tell the story of Welsh farming at its finest.
The competition is open to everyone living in Wales and we are looking for photographs that celebrate the essence of Welsh food and farming. From striking seasonal landscapes to candid shots of livestock or the people who help put food on our tables – every image should reflect the unique charm and importance of our farming industry.
I’m looking forward to judging the competition, as each year we see an amazing range of entries that show just how vibrant, diverse, and vital Welsh farming is – from the people and animals to the fields and hedgerows. I look forward to seeing the variety of entries once again this year.
This year I also have a guest judge joining me, with Anne Dunn from the Farmers Weekly helping out.
Entries can easily be uploaded via the online form on the NFU Cymru website, and there’s no limit on the number of entries per person. However, if your photo includes people, be sure to get their permission to enter the image into the competition.
The deadline for entries is Wednesday, May 28 so get snapping!
Shortlisted photographs will be proudly displayed at the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual stand during this year’s Royal Welsh Show. The winning image, announced at the start of Welsh Farming Week, will earn its photographer a Ridgeline Monsoon Classic Sock – ideal for all-weather farming life. To find out more or enter, visit the NFU Cymru website.
Let your lens tell the story of Welsh farming – and you might just find yourself a winner!