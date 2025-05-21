The River Usk has been consistently making headlines this year, following the news that it can no longer supply the Mon and Brec. But now there are renewed calls to clean up the river and take those responsible to task.
This week, a local fisherman recorded an alarming phosphate reading of 12.4mg per litre in the river at Abergavenny. A healthy reading should not exceed 0.1mg per litre, according to the UK Government’s own observatory framework.
Save the River Usk claims the effluent being discharged at Abergavenny is not treated.
It is illegal for raw sewage to be pumped into rivers, with the exception of storm overflows during periods of heavy rainfall. However, as has been previously reported, the start to this year has been unseasonably dry.
Data is collected by the group all year round, and it says that if its data is to be believed, there should be serious investigations into whether discharge into the river is within regulations.
“The situation is not getting any better, with our data showing that Welsh Water is pumping out above the legal limit at all of its treatment plant pumps,” said Save the River Usk founder, Angela Jones.
“It is as if Natural Resources Wales are in bed with the country’s biggest polluters, they just won’t take on the big cats.”
NRW announced plans to reduce its response rate to incidents of pollution and instead accept a “higher tolerance of risk” this week. It has made the decision due to what it describes as “years of underfunding.”
Not only is the high phosphate reading indicative of dangerous pollution levels, but Save the Usk says funding is not an excuse for its ignorance of the data it provides.
“We have data and scientist teams, who have offered to provide data to NRW to aid them in reducing pollution in the river,” Angela told the Chronicle.
“But it is as if they don’t want to know, and they cannot hide entirely behind funding as an excuse because we are the boots on the ground, which costs them nothing.”
“Water is life, and if NRW don’t grow some teeth and enforce the very measures they put in place, the consequences for the environment, wildlife and humans will only worsen.”
A spokesperson for NRW recognised the need for improvements, but said “citizen data” should not be relied on alone.
“The challenges facing our rivers are complex, and while we are taking urgent action to improve water quality, it will take time to see the real-time improvements we all want to see,” they said.
“However, much of NRW’s statutory monitoring requires water samples to be taken following accredited methods and processes and analysed to standard methods in accredited laboratories.”
“There are also many factors that need to be taken into consideration to ensure that the samples are representative of the overall water quality in the river, including making sure they are taken from the central flow of the water course and not close to any permitted discharges.”