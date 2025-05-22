Laura Anne Jones MS asked the Welsh Government for a statement ruling out implementing 10mph zones across her region and Wales.
The Welsh Labour Government said: “In some circumstances 10mph and let alone 10, 5mph is appropriate in terms of road speeds.”
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said: “I’m incredibly disappointed that the Welsh Government hasn’t taken the opportunity to rule out 10mph speed zones or extending their disastrous 20mph to even more roads.”
“Everyone would support 20mph outside schools and hospitals, but this never-ending attack on motorists has to stop. I will continue to press the Welsh Government for this reassurance.”