Over 1,000 patients within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area waited for over 12 hours in A and E during April 2025, falling well short of the Welsh Labour Government's target of zero.
Though the ‘two-year waits’ across Wales have fallen, there remain 269 in the ABUHB area, which has a population of around 600,000, compared to just 147 across the entirety of England, which have a population of over 57 million.
Mr Fox has called on the Welsh Government to urgently address this systemic failure, and to provide improved services.
The Conservative Member of the Senedd said: “Once again, these statistics make for some very grim reading. We continue to read of stories from patients who have poor experiences in our hospitals, and my inbox is full of the same.”
“I have always said, and will continue to advocate, that this is not the fault of our outstanding doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals. They go above and beyond to provide for our residents. They are being let down by those in charge.”
“The Welsh Labour Government must get a grip of their systemic failure. The First Minister promised to eliminate two year waits by March 2023, and again by March 2024, but has failed to do so.”
“We must remember however that behind every single negative statistic, is a patient not getting the care and support they need.”
Mr Fox previously called on the Welsh Government to act on a report into its NHS performance, claiming it had failed to rectify failings in the health service.