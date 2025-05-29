New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bethany Babes Toddlers Group at Bethany Baptist Church, Neddern Way, Caldicot, Monmouthshire; rated on May 19
• Rated 2: Village Bistro at 5 Wesley Buildings, Newport Road, Caldicot; rated on April 23
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Goytre Chippy & Tandoori at Star Road, Penperlleni, Goytre; rated on April 29