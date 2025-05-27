SUPPORT is available for groups wanting to take on community buildings such as pubs but a councillor has said establishing a specialist team is unlikely.
Councillor Sara Burch who is responsible for rural affairs and tourism was asked if a community asset team could be set up to help advise communities wanting to take on buildings at risk of closure.
She said: “It would be wonderful for the council to support community led initiatives but I don’t think we are in a position at the moment to be able to recruit a new team but fortunately we do have that expertise within the community development team that would be the first point of contact for anybody in the community wanting to set up any kind of new facility.”
Rachel Buckler, Conservative councillor for Devauden, had asked at Monmouthshire County Council’s May meeting if the cabinet member would set up the specialist team and highlighted how the The Star on the Hill at Llanvihangel Tor-y-Mynydd, in a remote part of Monmouthshire, had closed.
Cllr Buckler said: “I think it’s so important to have a place where rural communities can gather. We know there has been an upsurge in farmers committing suicide due to the stresses and strains of trying to make a living.”
She thanked Cllr Burch, who represents Cantref near Abergavenny, for her response and said she looked forward to discussing the issue with her further.
Cllr Burch said as well as the council’s community development team support is available from the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations and they can also call on experts including from Welsh Government funded Cwmpas which supports cooperatives.