CLOUDS of black smoke were spotted in the skies over Bailey Park last weekend and there were reports of unnatural and piercing wails filing the air in unholy glee. But not to worry, it wasn’t the apocalypse just a gang of dudes letting off steam in their vintage vehicles.
Yes sir it was Steam Rally time again, and as one of Abergavenny’s premier calendar events rolled into town all polished and gleaming, there wasn’t a spot of rain or stormy sky to dampen people’s spirts, that was saved, as usual, for the Bank Holiday Monday.
Yet it wouldn’t do for a rally that celebrates the innovation and resilience of times past to let a little adverse weather ruin the show, and it was pretty much business as usual until the gates closed on another successful event.
This year marked the 25th anniversary of the Steam Rally being run by volunteers on behalf of Abergavenny Rotary Club.
That’s a lot of money raised and a lot of good causes helped over a quarter of a century of letting off steam and living the dream.
Abergavenny Rotary President Keith Spencer explained, “This is a family show and the credit goes to the Rotarians and non-Rotarian volunteers who gave their total commitment to make the two days possible.”
Alongside the usual toot, hoot, and serious-looking gentleman standing around and admiring one another’s vintage motors, there was all the thrills, frolics, and strange nostalgia for another time and place we’ve come to associate with the Steam Rally.
There were steam organs, can can dancers, shire horses, vintage, military, and commercial vehicles, a model tent, a host of stalls, and of course, Bolddog FMX motorbike stunt display team, whose high-flying antics gave everyone who was dozing off in the afternoon sun due to a lethal cocktail of burgers and ice cream, a much-needed shot in the arm. Toot! Toot!