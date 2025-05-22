The last remaining dental practise with NHS provision in Crickhowell is set to close, as concern is raised for the affected community.
The MyDentist Practise will close at the end of June, with leaders saying there was no indication of an announcement.
Cllr Claire Hall, who represents Crickhowell on Powys County Council, said so in a social media statement.
“We were given no prior warning of this closure, which will be devastating news for the staff and patients of the NHS dental practise,” she wrote.
“This includes myself and my immediate family. I hope Powys Teaching Health Board can give some reassurances over this situation.”
MP, David Chadwick, acknowledged the crisis which dentistry faces but insists that the removal of NHS provision is not the answer to the shortfall in the profession.
“Recent data reveals that 8,500 UK dentists left the profession in the last four years. This crisis must be tackled urgently and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have a clear plan,” he said.
The Welsh Lib Dems have launched a petition to save the wider profession across Wales, meanwhile Powys Teaching Health Board say they are working hard to secure new NHS provision.
“MyDentist Crickhowell has served notice on their contract to provide NHS dental services from June 30th 2025,” a spokesperson said.
“Plans are in place to begin a procurement process for a new provider imminently.”
“In the meantime, Powys residents can apply for an NHS dental place by joining the NHS dental waiting list at pthb.nhs.wales/dap. After you join the NHS dental waiting list you will be offered an NHS dental place as one becomes available.”
“The health board also uses the NHS dental waiting list to invite patients for courses of treatment at our mobile dental clinic which is currently located at Bronllys Hospital.”