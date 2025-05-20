The kids are off school and this Bank Holiday will be the last one before August. There is expected to be a change in the weather, but that won’t stop the army of locals making sure you can get up to over the weekend and across the half term break.
Abergavenny Steam Rally
The famous steam really will be taking over Bailey Park for two days this weekend, with a full programme of arena events to delight the whole family.
Both days include vehicle parades, bands and the ever popular tug of war between hundreds of children and the mighty traction engine.
U16s go for free and it’s £12.50 for everyone else on Sunday May 25th and Monday May 26th.
Devauden Music Festival
The Devauden Music Festival will be back on Friday May 23rd and runs through the night and all day on Saturday, until 11pm on Sunday May 25th.
The family friendly festival will move to a new home this year at Humble by Nature, where there will be a kids’ zone and plenty of food and retailer stalls.
With three stages of live music, there is plenty of choice for all.
Tickets are still available at devaudenfestival.com
The Dell Vineyard Saturday pop-up, Raglan
Visit The Dell Vineyard for a wine tasting session coupled with a pop-up from Captain Brown’s pizza.
Enjoy a wood-fired pizza and the chance to explore the vineyard in the Monmouthshire countryside on Saturday May 24th.
Get stuck in at Raglan Castle
There is lots happening at Raglan Castle, with a murder mystery set in 1487. Henry VII has been king for almost two years, with many wishing him and his followers ill.
Become a detective in the murder mystery trail on May 25th and 26th, which is free with admission. All children under five get free entry to the castle.
There is also falconry sessions with Raptor Wales bringing in their birds of prey between 11am and 4pm on Wednesday May 28. Booking is not required.
Louby Lou’s Storytelling at Ambika Social
Louby Lou is returning with another exciting adventure trail on Friday May 30th with ‘The Journey to Oz’, as a tornado takes a few interesting people along with it and deposits them in Abergavenny.
Join the fun at Linda Vista Gardens at 11am and 1:30pm
An Evening with Elvis
Abergavenny’s Elvis, otherwise known as Keith Davies, returns to the Borough Theatre on Saturday, May 31st with his popular tribute to ‘the king.’ It all starts at 7.30pm.
Proceeds from the evening’s events will be donated to local charities with tickets costing £20 from the theatre’s website.
Three Little Pigs Tails
Also at the Borough Theatre on Wednesday May 28th is this family-friendly show with beautifully crafted puppets, live music and lots of audience participation.
Garlic Theatre return to Abergavenny with their new French twist on this ‘tail’ as old as time, with tickets costing £8.50.
There will be two performances on the day, one at 11am and another at 2pm.