After a period of nearly 30 years continuous ownership, Whitchurch House residential care home has been sold to a former Abergavenny resident.
Ram Mahendran, who studied at Our Lady & St Michael's Catholic Primary school, led a group of investors in acquiring the care home in Ross-on-Wye. Whitchurch House has 28 bedrooms and has many residents from or with links to Monmouthshire.
He lived in Abergavenny from 1984 to 1987, coming from Rhyl and was a keen sportsman, especially cricket and good friends with Sam Nuttall and Pavinee Taruschio (who's parents owned the famous Walnut Tree restaurant).
Ram said "It is something of a homecoming for me to have made this investment in Whitchurch House. I am very fortunate to be building on the exceptional legacy of the previous owner. I am very excited to be able to bring my family to visit the residents at Whitchurch House as well as stay in Abergavenny during our visits.
My late father, Dr Mahendran, was a doctor at Nevill Hall hospital and I will do whatever I can to support the local community and wider area of which I am so proud to be associated".
Mr Mahendran is a professional economist formerly of His Majesty's Treasury and PwC in London.
He owns a nursing home in Warwickshire as well as Whitchurch House and is in the process of purchasing a nursing home in Gloucestershire. He is married with two children and lives in London.
Mr Mahendran said "I look forward to visiting often and bring my son Adam as well as my wife and daughter"
Whitchurch House in Whitchurch has a rich history,.
It was Grade II listed in 1985 and is a rectangular plan with rear service wing over two storeys.
Built in the mid 19century