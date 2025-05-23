A local couple will be taking on the trek of a lifetime as they cross the Namib Desert later this year, but they are already making a difference to lives in Wales much closer to home.
Sharon and Gareth Havard bought each other the entry for their wedding anniversary as an experience to remember, as they prepare to take on the sands with former Wales internationals, Lyn Jones and Ieuan Evans among others.
But they hope that raising funds closer to home will also help to give something back to their community.
They’re now organising two fundraising nights on their home turf, at Abergavenny Rugby Club, with live music from local legends, The Deri Heirs, and The Rabble. Everyone is welcome on Friday June 13th with tickets costing £6.
They’re raising money for Prostate Cymru, which is on a mission to offer a PSA test over 3,000 welsh men. There is no screening programme for prostate cancer in the UK, which means those at risk of the disease have to come forward for the test themselves.
They’ve also arranged for expert rugby pundit, Phil Steele, and former international, Lyn Jones, to give a talk in Abergavenny on the evening of July 18th. The night before the first British and Irish Lions test in Australia.
“We wanted to give back to Abergavenny with our next round of fundraising,” Sharon told the Chronicle.
“My husband and I have always supported various cancer charities, and getting involved with Prostate Cymru has been amazing for us.”
Sharon is a retired nurse and uses her clinical background to help raise awareness of prostate health and has recently volunteered her time to test men in several locations.
Between them they have already raised over £1,000 with 100 per cent of the proceeds from their work going directly to the charity.
They most recently accepted a cheque for £250 from Rhiannon Davies and her team at the Bilingual Pop-up Cafe at St Mary’s Priory. The couple have also been selling in Abergavenny market and further afield in Swansea’s waterfront museum vintage and makers market.
The charity has already tested 1,700 men across Wales. Thanks to the charity’s work, a hundred men, who would otherwise have no idea they have a high PSA count, have received red alerts. Such a result means the charity will then advise them to seek further urgent action via their GP.
Prostate Cymru is being aided in the rollout by the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, which is heavily subsidising the cost of the tests and managing the data connected to each patient.
While there is yet to be such an event held within Gwent, the charity says it will continue to monitor the situation here.
“The locations for the second phase of the project married up with the areas where we have Friendship Groups,” said Prostate Cymru Chief Executive, Tina Tew.
“There will of course be gaps where tests are not being held, and this is something we hope to address at some point in the future.”