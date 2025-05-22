Tresspass in Abergavenny is going to be closing temporarily for a refit, with work expected to be carried out through the summer.
Signs in the town and the shop window confirm that all stock must be sold ahead of the store’s closure in June before it is fully refurbished to welcome shoppers in the town centre back in store.
Tresspass on Cibi Walk will close temporarily on June 30th, according to this sign (Tindle)
The store, on Cibi Walk, is a part of a specialist chain selling sports clothing, camping gear and outdoor accessories with stores also in Brecon, Cwmbran and Hereford.
The last day of trade is expected to be on Monday June 30th.