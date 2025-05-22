British Transport Police were called to a level crossing north of Leominster, Herefordshire, at 10.40am on May 22 following reports that a train had struck a tractor and trailer.
Following medical assessments two people were treated for injuries that are not considered to be serious.
Enquiries remain ongoing into the full circumstances leading up to the incident.
A joint statement between Transport for Wales and Network rail said: “The 8.30am Manchester Piccadilly- Cardiff Central service has hit a trailer at a crossing between Ludlow and Leominster, and this will cause disruption along the Marches Line for the remainder of the day.”
“Our immediate priority was the safety of our customers and colleagues. All passengers have been successfully moved from the site.”
“Disruption is expected until the end of the day and we’re advising everyone to check before they travel.”
“Ticket acceptance is in place with Northern, Avanti, Cross Country, West Midlands Railway and on the X24,X3,21 and 23 provided by Stagecoach.”