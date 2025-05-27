“This historic library building is a treasured part of Abergavenny’s civic heritage and I believe it would have been far more appropriate to create an all faith space,” she said.
“[It could be] a building where people of all faiths and none can come together to reflect, build relationships and learn about each other.”
There is already a dedicated multi-faith space in the town, at the St Michael’s Centre, which has been used by the MMCA since 2021. The growth of the muslim community in Monmouthshire has resulted in them outgrowing the space, according to the council.
The grade II listed old library, on the corner of Baker Street and Library Square, already faces limitations over what it can be used for due to a restrictive covenant .
It was also transferred from Monmouthshire County Council’s children and young people’s service to its landlord services department last year.
Ms Jones continued: “I’m deeply concerned that this beautiful Carnegie library will now be dedicated to one group only.”
“I am also very uneasy about the length of the lease. A 30-year term is a major commitment – a lot can change in that time. Why was this not subjected to wider consultation?”
She is now calling on Monmouthshire’s Labour-led council to explain why the lease was awarded for such a long duration.
“People in Abergavenny care deeply about this building and its future. They deserved to have their voices heard before a long-term decision like this was taken behind closed doors,” she said.