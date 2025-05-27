A county councillor for Abergavenny has urged motorists to be mindful of the 20mph speed limit which is enforced on roads throughout Wales.
Cllr Laura Wright, who represents the Grofield ward, joined officers from Gwent Police outside Nevill Hall hospital as they stopped drivers exceeding the speed limit.
Several drivers were stopped for exceeding 20mph on Brecon Road, with reports of one motorist driving 35 miles per hour.
"Although we knew speeding is a problem there, it was shocking and very annoying to see just how many people are not sticking to 20mph right outside a hospital,” said Cllr Wright.
Ms Wright said on social media she plans to contact the South Wales Trunk Road Agency to discuss further action.