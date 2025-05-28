Following reports of a garage fire, a spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the scene and extinguished the blaze within an hour.
“SWFRS received a call at approximately 10:55 to reports of a fire in Govilon, Abergavenny,” they told the Chronicle.
“Crews and two appliances from Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr attended the scene of a garage fire measuring approximately 30M X 20M. Crews extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one 45M jet.
STOP message was received around 11:50.”