The owner of the garage who wishes to be identified only by the name of Steve, told the Chronicle, “I brought the lock-up, contents and all, in an auction in early May. Me and the boys were going through it this week, and it was mostly worthless junk like Jamie Oliver cookbooks and Ed Sheeran CDs, that sort of thing, but beneath a box of old Lego pieces, we noticed a painting in an old frame wrapped in bubblewrap with a note stuck to it which read, ‘Priceless! Do not throw out!’”