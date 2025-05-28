Bees for Development and the bees of Monmouthshire project are hosting the Monmouthshire Bee Walk at the Humble by Nature farm to explore the fascinating world of bees.
The walk is this Sunday, June 1 from 10am until 11.30am at the Silver Circle Distillery.
They will begin the walk around the farm, visiting different bee habitats and hopefully seeing some different species up close.
They will then head up to the Silver Circle Distillery for a short talk on bees and the work of the bees of Monmouthshire project.
There is also the bee festival taking place on June 14 from 12pm-14pm at The Nelson Garden in Monmouth.
The opportunity to go on a bee walk, there's activities for children including making seed balls, bee hotels.
