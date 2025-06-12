Abergavenny pupils were joined by farmers and representatives from dairies, processors and distributors to learn more about where their fresh milk comes from and how it reaches their school.
The Monmouthshire dairy supply chain united on Welsh Farming Week at Centref School, where a presentation was spearheaded by NFU Cymru Monmouthshire County Chair Emma Robinson.
As part of NFU Cymru’s fourth annual Welsh Farming Week campaign, Emma, who farms at Grosmont, took representatives from the entire dairy supply chain along to meet pupils in Abergavenny to highlight the partnerships that see fresh Monmouthshire milk delivered to schools in the county.
She was joined by representatives from NFU Cymru, Cotteswold Dairy and Raglan Dairy, as well as the Leader of Monmouthshire County Council Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby and Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing and Tourism, Cllr Sara Burch.
NFU Cymru Monmouthshire County Chair Emma Robinson, said: “The journey of farm to fork is an important message to share amongst all consumers. I am a proud supplier of Welsh milk to Cotteswold Dairy.”
“Cotteswold pasteurise our milk and bottle it before sending it to Raglan dairies, who distribute it to their customers and the school network in the county. The demand on Welsh farmers is ever increasing and it’s fantastic to see the support of all of these partners and stakeholders for us as primary food producers.”
“We were so grateful to also have Council Leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby present to see the full journey of farm to fork and for ensuring Monmouthshire milk returns to our schools in Monmouthshire.”
Conservative MS, Laura Anne Jones, has called for more investment in the local agricultural industry at NFY Cymru’s manifesto launch.
Ms Jones, who is the daughter of a farmer, has also argued more needs to be done to promote Welsh produce and prevent prime agricultural land being used for other purposes.
She has publicly opposed plans for a solar farm near Ponthir and advocated for agricultural use of the land instead.
“It was great to attend the launch of the NFU Cymru’s manifesto for the Senedd Elections 2026,” she said.
“We heard strong contributions and policy ideas set to ensure the success of Welsh agriculture going forward.”
“I agree, there needs to be more investment in this vital industry, that gives back so much to the economy of Wales. We absolutely need to get a firm handle on TB, as well as doing all we can to promote our first-class Welsh produce.”
James Durose of Raglan Dairy also said working with local farmers holds value for both food producers and consumers.
“We are very pleased to supply local dairy produce to schools and households in Monmouthshire,” he said.
“It’s a privilege to work with local farmers such as Emma and her family, and a company such as Cotteswold Dairy that holds the value on food provenance as us.”
The message behind NFU Cymru’s Welsh Farming Week this year is championing the work local farmers do to delivery environmental, social, economic and cultural benefits to society.
