Morrisons Daily, Abergavenny is expected to remain closed into the afternoon due to a ‘security incident’ after a member of staff shared the update to social media. The post explained:
“Unfortunately, due to a security incident, Morrisons Daily, Mardy, NP76LE will be closed today, and unknown when we will reopen due to awaiting specialists.”
Gwent Police Officers attended the scene and conducted a search of the area, and no persons were found. They have released the following statement.
“The reported break-in occurred around 10:40pm on Thursday 12th June and enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesperson said.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2500185910 to the Gwent Police.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.