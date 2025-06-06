He was last seen in the Morrisons store in Abergavenny on the afternoon of Saturday, May 31st although police were able to track his phone to Manmoel Road in Ebbw Vale up until 6am on Monday June 2nd.
Possible sightings are being investigated by Gwent Police according to Mark’s friends and family, who continue to make appeals for further information online.
He isn’t known to have any vehicular transportation, having left his wallet and van at home, so police are still out searching for Mark locally.
Mark is described of slim build and around 6ft tall, with his daughter, Beth, launching a fresh appeal.
“I am beyond grateful for the help so far, but we can’t stop or slow down,” she said.
“Please keep sharing and keep looking. He loves his walking, but recent ill health means he can’t walk for long without struggling, so low ground and easy off grid walking routes are most likely. He would be taking it slowly though.”
“If he is walking around Abergavenny and local areas, he is likely to be taking back roads, canal paths and cycle routes.”
Gwent Police are still urging anybody with information to get in touch with them, quoting log reference 2500173586, by calling 101, via their website or messaging any of their social media accounts.
