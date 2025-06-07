Today, Saturday, June 7, brings patchy rain through the morning, with drizzle easing by late afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C feel cool, dropping to about 6°C overnight. Sunshine may break through in the evening, though showers could linger in some spots. Breezes may add an extra chill.
Tomorrow promises a mixed forecast, featuring occasional bursts of sunshine and passing rain. Temperatures peak about 15°C, with early lows near 5°C. Cloud cover may lift mid-morning, offering brighter spells across the region. Lighter winds should help the day feel more pleasant, though showers remain possible.
The next day looks brighter overall, with partly cloudy skies and minimal likelihood of rain. Afternoon temperatures reach approximately 17°C, while dawn could see values near 7°C. Sunny phases should prevail, boosting spirits across towns, including Abergavenny, before a mild evening draws in with calmer breezes.
The following day might see patchy rain drifting in by midday. Maximum temperatures hover about 18°C, balanced by a milder start near 12°C. Some sunnier intervals may emerge between showers, offering a changeable feel. Winds remain moderate, keeping conditions comfortable despite occasional drizzle throughout the afternoon.
The rest of the week continues with a blend of bright skies and the chance of more rain. Peak temperatures sit near 19°C, with nights dipping to about 11°C. Showers could pop up sporadically, though sunny spells persist in many spots. No significant shifts appear set in store. Expect mild breezes to remain steady, ensuring neither intense gusts nor total calm throughout this brief, ever-changing period.
This article was automatically generated
