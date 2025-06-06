The Usk River Festival, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow, has been postponed following a weather warning imposed by the Met Office. The organisers cited the safety of visitors as its main priority.
In a statement, they said a new date has already been confirmed in the early Autumn.
“We’re very sorry to announce that, due to an official weather warning, the River Usk Festival planned for June 7th has been postponed in the interest of everyone’s safety,” said Save the River Usk Chair, Angela Jones.
“After all the hard work and planning that’s gone into this event, this is not a decision taken lightly.
The new date is Sunday September 14th, with organisers hoping the smooth waters and Autumn sunshine will make for a day to remember.
