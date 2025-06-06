MONMOUTHSHIRE could see thunderstorms, as the MET Office issued a weather warning for the county, Saturday, June 7.
The forecaster said frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Saturday before fading from the west during the mid to late afternoon.
It added that 10-15 mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, whilst some places could see 30-40 mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms. Frequent lightning, hail and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms may also lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.
Residents are advised to plan any journeys in advance and beware of areas which are more prone to flooding.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.