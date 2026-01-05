One of the most popular items in the sale turned out to be a Victorian taxidermy dog estimated at just £100/£200 but eventually sold to a Cotswold antiques dealer for £1,400. Other exciting surprises included a first edition of Moonraker by Ian Fleming which made £1,000 and a bronze of a nude by Tom Bowers which made £980. A group of nine early Beatles records sold for £280 whilst a collection of pop and rock records including Pink Floyd, Queen and Supertramp achieved the same result. A selection of antique books on African topography also attracted specialist interest whilst a wide range of other collectables achieved prices far above their estimates.