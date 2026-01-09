ALTHOUGH now passable, the Keepers’ Road is still littered with the vehicles that motorists were forced to abandon due to last night’s snow.
After police closed the road in both directions, motorists who were already caught on the mountain were asked to abandon their cars and travel the rest of their journey on foot.
Without assistance or any information about when they could reclaim their vehicles, the motorists made the weary trek in hazardous conditions to either the safety of Govilon or Blaenavon.
A lady who has picked up her car this morning told the Chronicle, “In hindsight, I’m not sure they needed to close the road in both directions. It’s been a bit of a headache. I was told at the time by the police that I would need to get out of my car and walk because a number of cars had slid off the edge.
“From what I can gather, this wasn’t exactly true. There were a couple of cars blocking the road, but I’m sure if they had been moved, the rest of us could have made it down safely.
“Looking back, it seemed a bit negligent by the police to let a lone woman walk all that way in the dark and in those conditions on my own, but thankfully I got back in one piece and with the help of my dad managed to pick my car up this morning.”
The woman has told the Chronicle that the road is now passable for careful drivers, and advises any motorists who were also forced to abandon their cars last night to pick them up as soon as possible.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.