Audiences in Abergavenny can now enjoy live screenings of National Theatre events at the Borough Theatre Abergavenny.
The next event in the series which kicked off last week with The Importance of Being Earnest, will be Dr Strangelove on June 13
Seven-time BAFTA Award-winner Steve Coogan plays four roles in the world premiere stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy masterpiece Dr. Strangelove. This explosively funny satire, about a rogue U.S General who triggers a nuclear attack, is led by a world-renowned creative team including Emmy Award-winner Armando Iannucci and Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley.
The first season ends on July 18 with a screening of A Street Car Named Desire starring Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), and Ben Foster (Lone Survivor) .
