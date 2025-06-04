The National Urdd Eisteddfod is coming to the Gwent region in 2027, and a competition for children and young people up to the age of 25 living in the ‘Gwent’ is taking place.
The 2027 Eisteddfod Committee is inviting children and young people under the age of 25 from the Gwent Region to design a logo for the 2027 National Urdd Eisteddfod.
Tredegar House, in Newport, will be the host two years from now.
In order for your entry into the competition to be valid it will need to have the following information: the name of the Eisteddfod which will need to be included into the design of the logo, the name is, ‘Eisteddfod yr Urdd Bro’r Wenynen, Gwent 2027.’
The design will need to include symbolism and reflection of the Gwent region, and the winning logo will be used for the new Eisteddfod logo.
The history behind the name, Bro’r Wenynen refers to the Bee of Gwent, Lady Llanover, Augusta Hall from 1802 to 1896 was who helped develop and strengthen the Welsh language in the Llanover area in Monmouthshire.
Lady Llanover was responsible for re-establishing the practice of wearing the Welsh costume and modernising it who spent time restoring the Welsh language and being a strong advocate of keeping the traditions around Wales, particularly her home area of Gwent, her bardic name was ‘Gwenynen Gwent’.
As well as being a strong advocate for the Welsh culture, she was a promoter for the triple harp as the national instrument for Wales and has sponsored: harpists, musicians and poets.
Lady Llanover restored the triple harp, folk dancing and Welsh folk singing, the Welsh costume, which was the Mari Lwyd, the Plygain and many more.
If you would like to take part in the competition you will need to submit your logos to: [email protected] by June 6.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.