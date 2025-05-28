The rest of the 11th Armoured Division had continued its advance into Germany, leaving the depleted and exhausted 3rd Mons too far behind for them to take in and train reinforcements and to catch up again, and their place in the Division was taken by 1st Battalion, The Cheshire Regiment. After all that intensive fighting the men should have been relieved to be left behind, out of the action, safe in the rear, but they felt bitter at being out of the Division which had achieved a proud record in all its actions. The Brigade Commander was begged to allow the battalion to continue, but it was not to be. (Although after the war the Brigade Commander said that he had wished he had had even a half-strength 3rd Mons with him in what turned out to be the final month of the campaign.