The Will Barnes Quartet is coming to Cwmdu for the annual summer jazz concert in early July.
Founded by guitarist Will Barnes, the bebop jazz quartet has been making waves with its astonishing debut album, Source of the Severn. Last year they performed the album live at Hay Festival and on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, hosted by Clive Anderson.
Source of the Severn is inspired by the landscape of mid-Wales and the Marches. “I composed many of the pieces during lockdown”, says Will, “which forced me to slow down and focus on the beautiful countryside I was seeing every day. But you can also expect moments of fire amongst the chilled-out groove.”
The Mad March Hare, The Dragon’s Tail, Up on the Hill and Lle Mae Trefaldwyn are just some of the numbers from Source of the Severn that the audience will hear in Cwmdu, alongside some new tunes.
The quartet can be seen at Cwmdu on Saturday, July 5 and tickets are available online at info.cwmdumusic.org or on the door.
The Friends of Cwmdu Music is a charity based in Cwmdu, Crickhowell, which works towards the advancement of the arts, in particular the art of music, in Cwmdu and the surrounding area, by providing concerts and exhibitions.
It also supports the preservation for the public benefit of the Grade II* listed St Michael and All Angels Church, Cwmdu by providing grant funding for maintenance and support and in 2024 was able to donate £2,500 towards the upkeep of the building, making a total of £20,200 during the ten years of the charity’s existence.
