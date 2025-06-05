Ethan’s body was found next to an overturned quad bike on the side of the A465 between Rhymney and Dowlais on Saturday May 31st, leaving the community devastated at the loss of a “loving young man”.
Balloon releases are being organised in both Brynmawr and Crickhowell to celebrate Ethan’s life, while a GoFundMe page, which was set up to support his family, has already passed the £1,700 mark.
Marie Williams, who set up the page, said, “Ethan was a special person and will be greatly missed by so many people.”
“All money raised will go directly to his family and any donation is greatly appreciated.”
In a statement on social media, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Edwards, the senior investigating officer on the case, urged anyone with information to make themselves known.
“We’re keen to speak to anyone who was travelling along the A465 between the hours of 2am and 5am on Saturday morning,” he said.
“Especially motorists with dashcam, as they could have details that might assist our enquiries."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, contact Gwent Police via their website or sending them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500171434.
As the community reels from the loss of a young life donations to the family are still being welcomed at gofundme.com/f/xxbrcf-ethan-powell.
The two men arrested in connection with the collision were released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.
