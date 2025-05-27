James Evans has confirmed he will raise concerns about the NHS dentist crisis in Wales in the Senedd next week, following the recent announcement of the closure of the last NHS dental practice in Crickhowell.
MyDentist confirmed the practice on Beaufort Street will close on June 30, citing the end of its lease and ongoing difficulties recruiting NHS dentists due to a national shortage.
“I am gutted to hear that myDentist in Crickhowell is closing. This is another blow to local residents and to NHS dental provision in this area,” said Mr Evans, who is MS for Brecon & Radnorshire and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.
A spokesperson for MyDentist said: “It has been an honour to provide dental care to all our wonderful patients in Crickhowell. We would also like to thank our amazing practice team at Crickhowell for their hard work and for always putting the care of our patients first.
“We have written to patients to inform them of where they may be able to continue their dental care following the practice’s closure.”
Mr Evans highlighted his ongoing frustrations with the Welsh Government’s handling of NHS dental reforms, currently out for public consultation. He urged residents across rural Wales to participate in the consultation and share their experiences.
“Welsh Labour have talked about dental reforms for many years now but the reality on the ground is that the situation is worsening day by day,” he said.
The Welsh Government has indicated that new dental reforms will come into effect in April 2026. However, Mr Evans warned that meaningful improvements require the support of dental professionals.
He referred to recent criticism from the British Dental Association (BDA), which described the government’s approach as “spin” and “half-truths,” cautioning that NHS dental activity may “fall off the cliff” if persistent issues remain unaddressed.
“I will be raising this once again in the Senedd on our return next week,” said Mr Evans.
Powys Teaching Health Board said it is working to secure new NHS provision and has launched a procurement process to find a new provider for Crickhowell.