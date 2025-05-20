Funds amounting to over £40,000 has helped in the revamp of public facilities in Crickhowell’s Resource and Information Centre.
The project includes new water-saving toilets, waterless urinals, 8kWp PV solar panels and low energy light fittings.
The grant was awarded by the Welsh Government, with Crickhowell receiving £18,000 of the total amount to complete the project.
Crickhowell Town Councillor, Tony D’Anna, welcomed the unveiling of the new facilities.
He said: "This project took over six months to complete, but the hard work will pay off in the end.”
“The town council and CRiC should save £5,000 per year on the operating costs for the toilets - currently more than £23,000 - and we will reduce our carbon footprint by over one tonne.”