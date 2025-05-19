Gardens and Health Week was accompanied by the fifth edition of the interactive, digital publication The Little Yellow Book of Gardens and Health writes Gail Jones. This year our theme is ‘green medicine’, the various chapters explore how gardens offer a viable and effective alternative to standard clinical responses to people’s health and wellbeing. To read go to ngs.org.uk.
We hope you enjoy a wonderful dose of green medicine visiting one, or more, gardens open to raise funds for nursing and health charities. Opening over the Bank Holiday weekend are the terraced garden at Llwyn Madoc, Beulah LD5 4TT on Sunday, May 25, 2-5.30pm. The gardens slope down away from the house and are at their best when the rhododendrons and azaleas are out. While Llysdinam, Newbridge on Wye LD1 6NB, Sunday, May 25, 2-5pm, has large garden developed over 150 years. On Monday, May 26, 1-5pm, bring a picnic to enjoy in the 20 acre garden with views of the Wye Valley at Llanstephan House, nr Llyswen LD3 0YR.
Looking forward, open on Sunday June 1, 2-6pm, The Neuadd, Llanbedr, Crickhowell NP8 1SP has rare and unusual plants, a walled garden with fruit, vegetables and flowers. Sunday, June 8, 11-4pm, the second opening of Bronllys Court, near Brecon LD3 0LF. Medicinal trees and plants, ceremonial circles wild areas. Discovery trails.
Saturday, June 14, 10-4pm, combined admission to Llwynau Mawr Farm NP8 1RS and Maes Llechau, Cwmdu, Crickhowell NP8 1SB. Established cottage garden plus colourful garden with formal and cottage perennial borders. Productive vegetable plot, stream and children’s swing.
Sunday, June 15, 12-4pm, Plum Tree Cottage, Ffawyddog, Crickhowell NP8 1PY. Cottage garden, raised beds, wild orchids and wildflowers in unmown grass. Enjoy.