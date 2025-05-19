We hope you enjoy a wonderful dose of green medicine visiting one, or more, gardens open to raise funds for nursing and health charities. Opening over the Bank Holiday weekend are the terraced garden at Llwyn Madoc, Beulah LD5 4TT on Sunday, May 25, 2-5.30pm. The gardens slope down away from the house and are at their best when the rhododendrons and azaleas are out. While Llysdinam, Newbridge on Wye LD1 6NB, Sunday, May 25, 2-5pm, has large garden developed over 150 years. On Monday, May 26, 1-5pm, bring a picnic to enjoy in the 20 acre garden with views of the Wye Valley at Llanstephan House, nr Llyswen LD3 0YR.