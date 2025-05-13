Pupils at Crickhowell High School have been getting a taste of the world of work thanks to a new nationwide initiative from Careers Wales.
The school recently took part in a careers challenge focused on languages and hospitality – one of a series of new ‘Work in Focus’ challenges being rolled out in schools across Wales.
Backed by major Welsh employers, including The Celtic Manor Resort, the programme is designed to help schools embed careers education directly into the classroom through hands-on, sector-specific activities.
Students in Years 8 and 9 spent a day tackling a set of tasks that combined creativity, language skills and industry research. From creating their own bilingual ‘Welcome to Wales’ tourism video to planning a social media campaign, pupils explored the skills and opportunities involved in hospitality and tourism.
The challenge was supported by staff from The Celtic Manor, who visited the school to talk to students about careers in the hospitality industry and the importance of language and culture in delivering high-quality service.
A Crickhowell teacher praised the event, calling it “an enjoyable and impactful day,” adding that student feedback had been “so positive.”
Carla Williams, Talent and Reward Manager at The Celtic Collection, said: “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see students engage with real-world opportunities in hospitality, and we’re proud to help them explore career pathways in this dynamic industry. Initiatives like these not only showcase the exciting possibilities within hospitality but also give students the skills and confidence to pursue their passions.”
Mark Owen, Head of Services to Stakeholders at Careers Wales, added: “It’s fantastic to see the hospitality challenge being enjoyed by pupils at Crickhowell School and to hear that they found it useful.
“Activities with employers play a vital role in broadening students’ aspirations and showcasing the opportunities available to them in Wales’ key industries.”