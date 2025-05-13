The Welsh Government has been criticised for failing to take action on NHS performance in Wales, with local politicians calling on it to swiftly implement the recommendations of a report published last month.
MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox has called on the Welsh Government to take action following the report from the ministerial advisory group on NHS Wales performance and productivity.
In his question to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Mr Fox highlighted the report made for difficult reading, noting the fact that much of the additional money being made available is going on pay rises and inflationary pressures.
The MS said: “There is no doubt at all this report made for some concerning reading, but it came as no surprise to many of us.”
“We must remember that behind every report, statistic and news article highlighting concern, is a patient not getting the care they deserve and need.
“This is certainly not the fault of our fantastic doctors, nurses and health professionals who give their all day in and day out this is due to systemic failure.”
The recommendations include health boards seeking accreditation for all Surgical Hubs within twelve months.
It also reveals Aneurin Bevan University Health Board accounts for 60 per cent of all patients waiting the longest time for planned procedures in Wales.
Mr Fox enquired, “It is good to see the Welsh Government agreeing to the 29 recommendations of the report, but when will this result in tangible benefits for our patients?”
“They have been in power for 26 years and it has taken them this long to realise our NHS was in trouble, leading to this external report.”
“Welsh Labour must get to grips with this concerning situation and ensure that our residents in Wales get the treatment and care they need.”