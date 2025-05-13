A talented teenager is taking centre stage this summer to raise funds for his next big step towards a professional stage career.
Charlie Thould, a Year 11 student at Crickhowell High School, will headline ‘A Musical Journey’ with special guests at The Clarence Hall, Crickhowell, on Saturday, June 28.
The event will run from 7pm to 9:45pm, with tickets priced at £10.
Charlie has been passionate about musical theatre since the age of seven. He already boasts an impressive list of lead roles in school and local productions.
His performance résumé has now earned him a place at the prestigious Emil Dale Academy.