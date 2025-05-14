New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Village Cafe at Caerwent Baptist Chapel, School Lane, Caerwent; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Cibi Coffee Shop at Cibi Walk, Abergavenny; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: Pickled Pumpkin Catering @ The Pavillion at David Broome Event Centre, Mount Ballan Manor, Portskewett, Caldicot; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: The Good Stuff - Caldicot at NP26; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: Raglan Golf Club Ltd at Raglan Golf Club, Station Road, Raglan, Usk; rated on April 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Crown & Sceptre Ltd at The Crown And Sceptre Inn, Hereford Road, Mardy, Abergavenny; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: The Goose & Cuckoo at Ancient Road, Llanover, Abergavenny; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: Monmouth RFC at Chippenhamgate Street, Monmouth; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Sugar Loaf Barn at Great Blaenawey Farm, Bettws, Crucorney; rated on April 24