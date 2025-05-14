New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Village Cafe at Caerwent Baptist Chapel, School Lane, Caerwent; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Cibi Coffee Shop at Cibi Walk, Abergavenny; rated on April 30
• Rated 5: Pickled Pumpkin Catering @ The Pavillion at David Broome Event Centre, Mount Ballan Manor, Portskewett, Caldicot; rated on April 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Crown & Sceptre Ltd at The Crown And Sceptre Inn, Hereford Road, Mardy, Abergavenny; rated on May 1
• Rated 5: The Goose & Cuckoo at Ancient Road, Llanover, Abergavenny; rated on May 1
• Rated 5: Monmouth RFC at Chippenhamgate Street, Monmouth; rated on April 29
• Rated 5: Sugar Loaf Barn at Great Blaenawey Farm, Bettws, Crucorney; rated on April 24