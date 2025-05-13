Questions have been raised about plans a solar farm which are yet to be approved, and whether the renewable energy site would actually benefit the local environment.
The proposed solar farm, which would be built by the Pegasus Group, would span land across Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Newport would see over 120 hectares of land used.
In his question to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Peter Fox MS highlighted that residents had been in touch with him raising concerns about the solar farm.
Peter Fox, Senedd Member for Monmouth, has said: “The switch to renewable energy is something that we all acknowledge will have to happen, but this must not be at the expense of our environment.”
Mr Fox explained development would be sited on 300 acres of useable farmland.
The Conservative MS stated during his question that whilst we all accept the need to move to more renewable sources of energy, care must be taken to ensure they do not compromise the environment.
Mr Fox asked the Cabinet Secretary for a further assessment by the Welsh Government of the environmental and agricultural impacts of building industrial-scale solar farms.
“Removing over 300 acres of farmland could affect our ability to produce food, at a time when our food security is paramount.”
“The proposal represents huge environmental concerns for me. We must be careful where such developments are planned and that they do not pose massive threats to our landscape or compromise the countryside and our future food security.”
“I have the Welsh Government for a further assessment on the environmental and agricultural impacts of building solar farms, such as this one in in my constituency.”
“I will certainly keep a close eye on this development and will be happy to listen to any feedback that residents may have.”