Drowning is the second most common cause of accidental death of children in Wales, with Water Safety Wales developing bilingual interactive educational resources for primary school children.
WSW is encouraging schools to adapt to these resources to prevent drowning incidents, as 20 young people accidentally drowned between 2021-2023 representing a worrying and growing trend.
The most recent data from Public Health Wales shows that drowning is the second most common cause of accidental death in children across the nation.
Water Safety Wales has launched its first set of water safety education resources aimed at early years and primary school children across Wales ages 3-11.
The education resources reinforce four simple lifesaving tips that parents, teachers and young people should remind themselves of, as more of us head for open water in the hotter months of the year.
They are to stop and think, stay together, float to live and call 999 or 112.
The education resources reinforce four simple lifesaving tips, the water safety code which is: stop and think, stay together, float and call 999 if you see someone else in trouble in the water.
Sarah Wathan, Headteacher of St Philip Evans RC Primary School, said: “We are excited to be the first school to implement these resources, our student's safety is our top priority, and these materials will play a vital role in their education.”
Sophie Dearborn Bloom from Dŵr Cymru, said: “Delivering these sessions has been a really rewarding experience. It was fantastic to see the children so engaged and really connecting with the water safety messages a clear sign of the initiatives impact.”
The new education resources have been developed due to funding from The Welsh Government under their commitment to support Water safety Wales deliver the Welsh drowning prevention strategy 2020-2026.