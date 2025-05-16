NOT FINISHED
Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has called on the Welsh Government to act, to reduce the over-reliance of agency staff in Welsh schools.
In his question to the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Mr Fox pointed out that a shortage in staff across Welsh schools cost the taxpayer £79 million in agency staff, with Monmouthshire County Council alone spending just short of £4 million.
Peter stated the additional pressure on local authorities is as a direct result of the Welsh Government’s failure to address shortages across Wales.
Mr Fox commented on his question that money spent on agency staff would be better focused on recruiting and retaining high quality teachers for long-term sustainability.
Mr Fox closed his question by asking the Cabinet secretary for action to resolve the overreliance on agency staff.
Local MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has said: “Our schools in Wales, much like our health care service, are constantly faced with staff shortages. This situation is not sustainable and cannot continue.”
“Instead of spending money on agency staff, the Welsh Government need to instead focus investment on retaining staff, and recruiting quality teachers, to provide long-term sustainability.”
“The Welsh Labour Government need to put the interests of Welsh pupils, parents and taxpayers first, rather than always looking for the sticking plaster solution, which tends to end up costing mor in the long run than a proper solution.”
“We know the Government are working with local authorities to address this, but I have asked the Cabinet Secretary for firm action to end this over-reliance on agency staff, to provide a more secure platform and future for our teachers and schools.”
Last month, teaching unions launched a blistering attack on the Welsh Government for the amount it spends on supply teachers, with one calling it a complete waste of money.