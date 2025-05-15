A councillor who made a comment about parental finances earlier this year has resigned, with one Abergavenny councillor replacing another as the Cabinet Member for Education. Cllr Laura Wright will be taking over, succeeding Cllr Martyn Groucutt.
Cllr Groucutt announced his decision to resign after three years in office due to personal reasons. Cllr Groucutt recently stated on the record that he didn’t believe parents could not afford alternative transport to school for their children, following the announcement of cuts to school transport.
The leader of the council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, who narrowly survived a vote on her leadership of the council on Thursday afternoon, expressed her appreciation.
“On behalf of the council and our residents, I would like to thank Cllr Groucutt for his dedication as the Cabinet Member for Education,” she said.
“His commitment has led to many positive changes in our county, including the opening of the new King Henry 3-19 School building and the launch of Wales's first Autism in Schools and Settings Programme."
In announcing his resignation, Cllr Groucutt stated: "It has been a privilege to serve as the Cabinet Member for Education for the past three years, following a career dedicated to improving education for all learners.”
“I have thoroughly enjoyed travelling throughout the county, meeting with school governors, staff, and, most importantly, the pupils. Together, we have accomplished many great things, and I look forward to seeing Cllr Wright take on this role and bring her ideas and leadership to the table."
“It has been an honour to represent the young people of Monmouthshire."
Cllr Wright, who represents the Grofield ward in Abergavenny, previously served as the council's Chair for 2022-23. She begins her role as the Cabinet Member for Education immediately.
Cllr Brocklesby added, "I am excited to work with Cllr Wright in her new role within the Cabinet. Her dedication to Grofield has positively impacted the ward, and I am confident that this will also be reflected in her new position.”
“Providing the best education for our younger residents is a key aspect of our work in the council."
Cllr Wright gained has gained attention in relatively recent months after weighing in on local planning issues at the end of last year after urging the body to listen to views that supported the development of over 2,000 new homes in the county by 2023. She said she was privileged to have been offered the new portfolio.
"It is a great privilege to join the cabinet as the Cabinet Member for Education,” she remarked.
“I look forward to collaborating with officers and schools to ensure we make informed decisions that positively influence the educational journeys of our young people.”
"Cllr Groucutt has laid a strong foundation for me to continue making our schools as inclusive as possible, ensuring that every learner receives the best support. I look forward to travelling across the county, visiting our fantastic schools, and learning more about how we can enhance the excellent work already taking place."