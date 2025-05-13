The Welsh Government is trialling a new app which could mean that students receive their GCSE results virtually.
This will mean that exam certificates will go digital for thousands of students this summer.
The Government have introduced this app as when students are applying for University, apprenticeships or employment as it will reduce the time for looking for documents.
The Welsh Government said: “We are engaging with the Department for Education who are developing the Education Record app and look forward to seeing the outcome of the pilot this summer.”
The Government estimates that schools and colleges will save up to £30m per year once the full roll out is complete, which would cover the salaries of more than 600 new teachers.