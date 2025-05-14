An update on the progress of inputting a pedestrian crossing on the A4042 in Goytre has been shared by County Councillor, Jan Butler, of Goytre Fawr.
Residents have been calling for a zebra crossing on Star Road since 2022, as speeding vehicles continue to pose a serious risk to pedestrians. The announcement comes as a relief to the local community that the work will commence soon, with the crossing being previously delayed with no confirmed date for the work to begin.
“The provision of a crossing at this location has had to overcome some technical challenges which are important to ensure that safety is maintained. With these challenges now cleared, the proposed crossing is funded for construction and is ready to be delivered” said MS Ken Skates.
She continued this by addressing the still unconfirmed start date.
“There is currently however an issue associated with delivery that is beyond the control of the Welsh Government. I can assure you that the delivery of this project does however remain a priority this financial year and we will update you when there is positive news of a start date.”
The call for Welsh Government action to improve road safety in the area comes from concerned residents, with almost 15% of all serious collisions on the road taking place on the two mile stretch of the A4042 between Llanover and Llanellen.
Cllr Butler posted that she will release “updates on the start date as soon as they are available.”