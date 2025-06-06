The large tree, which is resting on Ms Taylor’s back fence, hangs over her aviary and rests on her neighbour’s rear fence. The fence to the side of the property is also leaning, which could expose the garden to a public highway as there is no neighbour there.
“I have phoned them multiple times, and they have said they’ll pass it on as an emergency, but nothing happened for a long while,” she said.
“There was somebody who cut a few branches off the tree on Sunday, but when I phoned Pobl they said nobody had been out. So I have no idea who did that.”
The tree itself has split down the middle, making the situation precarious in wet and windy weather.
Having a garden is crucial for everyone in the family, as the mum of three needs the aviary for her work, which involves rescuing injured birds, while the children enjoy having the freedom to play outside at home.
The children have also been moved out of their bedroom due to the fear of the tree hitting the bedroom window.
“I can’t let the kids in the garden, I have had to bring ten birds inside which is not ideal, and my neighbour is getting scared now too.”
“The fence is falling apart too because of this, and I don’t want my while back garden exposed to anybody. There are very young children living here.”
The situation is also affecting the family’s ability to use the house, with the birds having to move in for their own safety.
A spokesperson for Pobl Group has since stated publicly that after a further visit to the property, they issue has been accelerated with experts due to undertake further assessments.
"We attended the property last month after receiving a call from the customer raising concerns about the tree, which is located in a neighbouring property,” they said.
“The customer was made aware of the need to carry out a full tree survey by external contractors to assess what options are available to correct the situation.”
"We have visited the property again today and can see that the tree has changed and the branch appears to have split. As a result, we have accelerated this issue and arranged for experts to attend and assess next week.”
"The next steps will depend on what they find but could range from removal of weight from the upper areas through to complete removal of the tree, subject to the absence of any nesting birds which would be protected by law. We apologise for any inconvenience this situation may be causing and are absolutely committed to resolving the issue as soon as possible."
