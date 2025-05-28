Four supermarkets are collaborating as part of a new campaign, “Let’s make a meal” helping prevent hunger in the UK.
This campaign will help encourage customers to donate online or in person at the supermarkets.
The campaign began on May 19 and they found that one in seven people go hungry in the UK and 2.7 million of them are children.
The money donated will include giving children a hot meal at youth clubs during the holidays and people experiencing loneliness isolation, who can meet over a shared meal.
Despite charities benefitting from tackling food waste in supermarkets, there are still many others which find themselves in need of produce.
A new collaboration called Alliance Food Sourcing, led by IGD, Fareshare and The Felix Project are bringing together supermarket suppliers, logistics providers and charities to help tackle this issue.
The charity has noticed that rescuing foods which aren’t finished food products, there are also cost efficiencies when compared to donating products which are finished from the store. This includes using vegetable misfits which can be put in curries, surplus flour and sugar can be used to make biscuits and excess pasta sauce.
They have noticed that pasta can also be rescued, as 130 tonnes of pasta per year or surplus pasta has been identified as recoverable.
People going hungry can benefit from this campaign, as for every £1 which is donated, supermarkets are able to provide five meals to support people who could otherwise find it difficult to access food.
