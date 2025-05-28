Bradley Bates is taking part in this challenge, walking from Lands End to John O’ Groats and has walked through Monmouth on the way.
Bradley began the walk on May 5 and reached Monmouth after having been walking for over three weeks.
He enjoyed his stop at Oxford coffee shop and was treated to a coffee and a sweet treat, with his next stop being Dingestow.
Bradley’s mission to raise awareness of mental health began after losing people close to him and struggling with his own mental health.
“I knew mental health was a critical issue, but I had never felt it so personally until then.”
Bradley Bates discovered Mind UK, which is a charity dedicated to providing support and resources to those affected by mental health issues.
“It was about offering a lifeline to people to needed someone to listen, to offer guidance and to show them that it’s okay not to be okay,” he said.
Mind UK has given hope to many individuals, helping them to break the silence surrounding mental health and create a society where everyone can feel safe asking for help.
“It took me a long time before I could commit myself to this challenge. I am no athlete and I don’t feel ready to take on this challenge physically, but I would like to prove that it is possible to achieve anything when you set your mind to it.”
“Each step I take is for someone who can’t speak up, for someone who feels they don’t have a voice.”
“I remember why I started, I think about the people who have struggled, the stories of resilience and the countless individuals who have found hope through the support that Mind UK provides, I walk for them.
“With every blister, every mile, every sunrise and sunset, I will be reminded of the strength it takes to keep going, just as it takes strength for someone struggling with mental health to face each day.
Bradley confirms he isn’t a professional walker but wants to participate in this challenge to raise awareness of this charity and has done this all of his own initiative.
The charity Mind UK stated one in four people have mental health problems and most people don’t get the help they need and offer support to people who need it. There are over 100 local mind charities in England and Wales offering different kinds of support depending on what each community needs.
There are many ways the charity can be supported like making donations, volunteering, becoming a coporate partner or raising money like Bradley is doing.
Bradley said: “I am aching, my feet are aching, my knees aching, everything around me is aching because as everyone knows in Wales there is plenty of hills, so that’s what I’m struggling with at the moment so fingers crossed I get to the end.”
