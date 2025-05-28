Official visits have begun at The Velindre Radiotherapy Unit at Nevill Hall, as politicians are shown how the £38 million has been spent.
The new unit is due to open soon, as contractors handed over the keys to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board earlier this month.
Natasha Asghar MS, Senedd Member for South East Wales, recently visited the new unit and described it as a big step forward in enhancing care for cancer patients in the area.
“Having heard so much of the new unit it was a pressure to see the Radiotherapy Unit in Partnership with The Velindre, at Nevil Hall,” she said.
“It is a monumental step forward in providing better cancer care in the South East.”
“It is encouraging to see such advanced treatment options available to our community, by ensuring that patients receive the best possible care close to home, as well as hearing the plans for the future-which hope to ultimately address other cancers too.”
The MS met with Carl James, Executive Director of Strategic Transformation, Planning and Digital, Velindre University NHS Trust along with Hannah Evans, Executive Director of Strategy, Planning and Partnerships at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board for a tour around the Radiotherapy Unit.
The eventual opening of the purpose-built wing will mark the strengthening of a collaborative approach to cancer care between local health boards. Patients in the Aneurin Bevan and Powys Teaching Health Board areas are likely to have access to the facility, which could save them a trip to Velindre’s existing hospital in Cardiff.
Ms Asghar continued, “I am thrilled to see health boards working closely together on a clear a mission to reduce waiting times for cancer treatment with the desire to improve patient outcomes.”
Existing capacity for radiotherapy in the region could be boosted by 20 per cent when the new unit eventually opens.